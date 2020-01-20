conor-mcgregor-responds-to-nate-diaz-criticism-of-cowboy-cerrone-win-with-call-for-a-third-fight

Conor McGregor would welcome a third fight with Nate Diaz after his old foe was extremely critical of McGregor’s UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone on Saturday night.

The Irishman returned to the Octagon for the first time since October 2018 in some style in Las Vegas, knocking out the veteran in just 40 seconds.

It was a perfect night out for McGregor, who cements his name as not only the biggest draw and attraction in the sport, but also one of the greatest talents ever to fight in the UFC.

Diaz was not quit so complimentary, though, tweeting: ‘Weak as f. This salll fake.’

McGregor, who destroyed Cowboy with shoulder strikes, a head kick and then vicious ground and pound was not at all offended, but called for a third scrap with Diaz after their first two classic encounters.

‘Let’s go Nathan,’ the Notorious told a post-fight press conference. ‘Let’s go brother, number three.

‘It’s always here, so we are right here Nathan.’

McGregor is right in saying that it is always there for him, as the UFC can play that card as and when they please.

There would be no title implications, it wouldn’t matter if they are both coming off losses, even the weight class would not be important – although it would happen at welterweight.

A McGregor vs Diaz III would be an enormous draw whenever and wherever they choose to do it, and it seems bound to happen at some stage, although next for the Irishman is unlikely.

Diaz didn’t stop at McGregor with his barbs, aiming a dig at Jorge Masvidal, who he lost to in his last outing in November.

Gamebred was wearing an eye-catching Versace robe at the T-Mobile Arena as he sat cage-side and Diaz was not impressed.

‘And why the fyou in a robe? SMH (shaking my head),’ Diaz wrote of Masvidal’s fight night attire.

Masvidal, Diaz and McGregor all appear to be in each others futures, with any match-up between the three of them making sense.

Diaz suffered a doctor stoppage defeat to Masvidal at UFC 244, but there are calls for a rematch between the two as fans felt they were robbed of the final two rounds of that contest.

A McGregor vs Masvidal contest would be enormous, while UFC president Dana White wants to see the Irishman rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title and Gamebred face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight strap.

What White wants he usually gets, although Masvidal’s manager, Ibrahim Kawa, suggests that Usman will not be ready to fight any time soon.

Kawa tweeted: ‘Looks like Usman is out indefinitely with another injury. Conor is ready to go. Jorge is ready to go. Interim title for 170?’

This has not been confirmed and we will have to wait and see what route they go down in terms of match-making.

