conor-mcgregor-predicts-tyson-fury-will-win-rematch-against-deontay-wilder

Conor McGregor thinks Tyson Fury will beat Deontay Wilder if he can stay focused on his game plan in their rematch next month.

Fury goes to war with WBC champion Wilder on 22 February in Las Vegas and many boxing fans are split on who will win the rematch after a thrilling first encounter in 2018.

McGregor returns to action in Vegas himself this weekend at UFC 246 and gave his prediction for the big heavyweight clash.

‘He’s got a good tough fight, Deontay is a powerful guy,’ McGregor told BT Sport about Fury.

‘But I think if he keeps his mind strong and keeps his playfulness in there and his sharpness and his elusiveness, I think he can do the job.’

Fury has expressed an interest in MMA after dabbling in the world of WWE and pro wrestling last year.

The Gypsy King even said McGregor offered to coach him and the Notorious was amused to hear Fury’s comments after revealing he’d never actually spoken to the heavyweight before.

‘I know Tyson’s been talking about it a lot. Me and him spoke and I said that I would train him,’ he said.

‘I’d never spoken to Tyson in my life, but it’s not a bad little story so I let it roll. Tyson’s a good man, I like Tyson.

‘He’s a great boxer, a phenomenal boxer, probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time. So who knows.

‘I don’t think he’s just saying he would do it, then not do it like a lot of them do, I say Tyson probably would do it in time.

‘Maybe we could set something up, I’m not going to be holding mitts for him or anything, but if he wanted to be trained by me or even educated by me, I’d need to see him in certain positions or situations.

‘I need to see him spar a heavyweight. I need to see him deal with the leg kicks. I’d need to see him in the bottom position and then I’d assess that and off he’d go.

‘That would be something I could do for Tyson. I found it funny he said we’d hugged and all this, I’ve never spoken to Tyson in my life.

‘He’s a mad man, Tyson. It’ll be cool that he’s going to be there [at UFC 246].’





