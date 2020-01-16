conor-mcgregor-names-next-fight-date-and-possible-opponents-if-he-beats-cowboy-cerrone

Conor McGregor envisages a quick turnaround after his fight with Donald Cerrone this weekend, aiming to be back in the UFC Octagon on 7 March.

The Notorious returns to action this weekend at UFC 246 for the first time since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, looking for his first win since he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

The Irishman has stated that he wants to fight at least three times this year and he is sticking to that plan, aiming to be back as quickly as UFC 248.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani tweeted: ‘McGregor says if all goes to plan Saturday, he could fight on the 7 March card.’

That card, held at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is currently set to be headlined by Weili Zhang defending her strawweight title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but the former featherweight and lightweight champ would usurp them whoever he fights.

McGregor would need to come out of the Cowboy fight injury-free, but if he did so, he has plenty of options ahead of him, picking out Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway as possible opponents.

‘There’s many names,’ McGregor told BT Sport. ‘Of course he’s in there (Masvidal). I’d like to see him on the scales, let me see. Most certainly that’s there, the BMF belt would be nice to add to the collection of belts that I have.

‘The options are there, but there’s also little stragglers like Gaethje floating around, there’s Holloway. There’s so many damn names.

‘Activity, I’m remaining in shape and keeping going for a good year. This is going to be a phenomenal year, 2020 is going to be a good year.

‘I would say I’m going to be fighting up until my 40s. Just know I’m going to be fit, healthy and ready.’

McGregor’s list of potential opponents includes a welterweight, a lightweight and a featherweight, so it is not clear where his next bout will take place – although it won’t be as low as 145lbs.

The 31-year-old is clear that he wants a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib at some stage, although that is not in his immediate future, with the Dagestani defending his 155lb title against Tony Ferguson in April.

