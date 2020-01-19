conor-mcgregor-knocks-out-donald-cerrone-in-seconds-on-ufc-return

Conor McGregor ended a three-year win drought in the UFC with a stunning knockout of Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas.

The Irishman took just 40 seconds to finish Cowboy in his first UFC win since he beat Eddie Alvarez to become a two-weight champion in November 2016.

McGregor, fighting at welterweight, smothered Cerrone from the first second and produced a trademark left punch to put his rival to sleep.

More to follow

