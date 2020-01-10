conor-mcgregor-gives-rare-glimpse-into-training-camp-for-ufc-return

Conor McGregor has given the first real glimpse into his training camp for his UFC return next week.

Donald Cerrone welcomes McGregor back into the octagon in a welterweight clash, with the Irishman a firm favourite to get back to winning ways.

After another lengthy absence from fighting, McGregor insists he has re-dedicated himself to training and becoming a UFC champion again.

McGregor rarely gives much insight into his camp, but the 31-year-old released a video on social media giving an inside look into training, as well as his mental state.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion landed in Las Vegas last week and has flown over his renowned coaching team, as well as a few additions.

In the video McGregor can be seen hitting pads with his former boxing mentor Phil Sutcliffe and long-time striking coach Owen Roddy.

McGregor shows off his famous left-hand power, but eagle-eye fans will notice the superstar working on punishing body shots with Roddy.

Cerrone holds multiple UFC records including the most finishes (16) and wins (23) in the promotion’s history and McGregor is clearly hoping to start fast against his rival.

Cowboy is generally a slow starter and McGregor will be eager to keep the contest on the feet, rather than battle Cerrone on the mat.

McGregor was full of energy and appeared rejuvenated as he bounced around throughout the video.

The fighter even flew out Irish musician, DJ Bissett, to play tunes during his work-out.

