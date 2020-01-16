conor-mcgregor-claims-tyson-fury-lied-about-talks-over-mma-training

Conor McGregor insists he has never spoken to Tyson Fury after the heavyweight boxer claimed the pair had discussed training together ahead of a potential move to UFC.

Fury is set to face Deontay Wilder in their rematch in Las Vegas on February 22, but the 31-year-old has suggested that he will begin preparations to make his MMA debut later this year.

In an interview in October, Fury even claimed that he had spoken to McGregor and insisted that the two-weight UFC champion is willing to train him.

‘We might see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year [in 2020]. Tyson Fury is taking over,’ said Fury.

‘I have been speaking to Conor about it. He’s willing to train me. It’s gonna be good.

‘He’s just said any time that you are ready come over to Dublin and let’s go. I can’t wait, I’m going to take him up on the offer.

‘Who knows we might be on a double-header. I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions.’

But ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 this Saturday, McGregor suggests Fury has fabricated the whole story.

‘I know Tyson’s been talking about it a lot [about how] me and him spoke and I said that I would train him,’ McGregor said in an interview with BT Sport.

‘I’d never spoken to Tyson in my life, but it’s not a bad little story so I let it roll. Tyson’s a good man, I like Tyson.

‘He’s a great boxer, a phenomenal boxer, probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time. So, you know, who knows.

‘I don’t think he’s just saying he would do it, then not do it like a lot of them do, I say Tyson probably would probably do it in time.

‘Maybe we could set something up, I’m not going to be holding mitts for him or anything, but certainly if he wanted to be trained by me or even educated by me, I’d need to see him in certain positions and certain situations.

‘I need to see him spar a heavyweight. I need to see him deal with leg kicks. I’d need to see him in the bottom position and then I’d assess that, send him off, tell him what work he needs to do and off he goes.

‘That would probably be something I could do for Tyson. I found it funny that he was saying we talked and all this, he’s a mad man, Tyson! I’ve never spoken to Tyson in my life.

‘It’ll be cool that he’s going to be there [at UFC 246].’





