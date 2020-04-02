🔥Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov 'chickened' out of UFC 249 showdown with Tony Ferguson🔥

Conor McGregor claims arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov has beaten Tony Ferguson in a game of “chicken” after their highly-anticipated UFC 249 bout was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khabib was due to put his lightweight belt and undefeated record on the line on April 18, but with the fight in serious doubt, the 31-year-old confirmed on Monday that he would be unable to travel from his native Russia.

UFC president Dana White has been determined to press ahead with the event.

Staggeringly, this is the fifth time that a scheduled fight between Khabib and Ferguson has been cancelled since December 2015.

McGregor – who was stopped by Khabib in 2018 – was striving towards a fight against the winner and took to Twitter on Thursday to provide his thoughts on the situation – and it’s clear to see who he thinks is at fault.

McGregor said: “The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour.

“Khabib scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk. Congrats Tony.”

McGregor made his long-awaited return to the octagon against Donald Cerrone in January, producing a ferocious knockout victory in 40 seconds at UFC 246.

McGregor has spoken of his desire to be more active moving forward, insisting he’s already in fighting shape.

“I am in shape to fight right now,” he said. “At the beginning of all this, I said to myself – I’m happy I don’t have an official fight booked.

“If I did, I would have consumed all the incorrect data to support me taking part in the bout, and I would have followed through, competed. And won.”