conor-mcgregor-big-favourite-against-donald-cerrone-in-ufc-246-showdown

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone go to war on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The Irishman is returning from a 15-month absence and aiming for his first win in the octagon since the end of 2016.
McGregor is expected to make his walk to the octagon just before 5am UK time, when the main event is expected to start.
The main card starts at 3am on BT Sport Box Office, while the prelims begin at 1am on BT Sport 2.
Cerrone, 36-13, is the underdog despite being a multiple UFC record holder and Ohmbet has all the best odds for fight night.
Contents
- 1 McGregor vs Cerrone win odds
- 2 Who Wins by Finish? Decision = Return
- 3 UFC 246 fight card
- 4 Who Wins by Decision?
- 5 Fight to Go the Distance
- 6 Conor McGregor to Win by Finish
- 7 Donald Cerrone to Win by Finish
- 8 Conor McGregor to Win by Decision
- 9 Donald Cerrone to Win by Decision
- 10 UFC 246 Odds
- 11 Ohmbet special
McGregor vs Cerrone win odds
Conor McGregor 2/7
Donald Cerrone 13/5
Who Wins by Finish? Decision = Return
Conor McGregor 23/100
Donald Cerrone 3/1
UFC 246 fight card
Main Card
Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Prelims
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
Early Prelims
Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
Who Wins by Decision?
Conor McGregor 4/5
Donald Cerrone 20/21
Fight to Go the Distance
Yes 21/5
No 1/8
Conor McGregor to Win by Finish
Yes 1/2
No 6/4
Donald Cerrone to Win by Finish
Yes 15/4
No 2/11
Conor McGregor to Win by Decision
Yes 7/1
No 1/14
Donald Cerrone to Win by Decision
Yes 8/1
No 1/20
UFC 246 Odds
McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ 11/20
McGregor by Submission 19/1
Cerrone by Decision 8/1
Cerrone by KO, TKO or DQ 9/1
Cerrone by Submission 11/2
Who will land more significant strikes?
McGregor 2/9
Cerrone 3/1
Who will complete more takedowns?
Cerrone 1/3
McGregor 9/4
Will both fighters score a knockdown?
Yes 8/1
Will McGregor have a point deducted by referee?
Yes 12/1
Will Cerrone have a point deducted by referee?
Yes 14/1
Metro.co.uk is reporting from Las Vegas in association with Ohmbet – UK’s No.1 MMA Sportsbook. For latest MMA odds go here.
