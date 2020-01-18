conor-mcgregor-and-donald-cerrone-share-intense-final-face-off-before-ufc-clash

Conor McGregor drew only a smirk from a relaxed Donald Cerrone in their final face-off on the eve of their UFC showdown.

The rivals headline UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with McGregor aiming to bounce back from another lengthy absence with his first win in the octagon since 2016.

With questions swirling about McGregor’s possibly diminishing popularity, the Irishman and Cerrone attracted a huge crowd at the ceremonial weigh-ins at the Park Theatre at the MGM on Friday afternoon.

Around 5,000 fans packed into the weigh-ins, well over half of them supporters of McGregor.

Chants of ‘Ole, Ole, Ole’ rang out just before Cerrone and McGregor made their entrance.

Both men weighed in at 170lbs earlier in the day and it was expected to be another cordial face-off.

However, McGregor decided to use the opportunity to get up close to Cerrone, and stripped right down to his underwear after strutting up and down the stage.

The 31-year-old crouched down, holding his fists up to Cerrone’s face before getting nose to nose with his opponent in an intense final stare-down.

Cerrone, though, appeared unfazed, only smiling at McGregor before shaking his hand.

McGregor is the favourite against Cerrone and has insisted the fight will be the beginning of his 2020 season.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion intends to fight three times this year and has his sights set on a clash with Jorge Masvidal and a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

