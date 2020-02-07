connor-wickham-aiming-to-return-to-crystal-palace-fit-and-firing-in-the-summer

Connor Wickham is seeking to return to Crystal Palace fit and firing this summer after hinting there is no long term plan behind his move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 26-year-old striker was one of a number of Palace players to leave the club on loan last week, returning to Sheffield in order to find form once more having finally put more than two years of injury woes behind him.

Palace have been short on strikers this season but Wickham’s poor injury record under Roy Hodgson meant that once Cenk Tosun arrived on loan from Everton, Wickham was given the green light to go out and find his feet once more.

Wickham has a year and a half left on his deal in south London and has been given the indication by chairman Steve Parish that he will return to the club come the end of his six-month deal in the Championship.

“It depends on the situation at the time and what’s on the table,” Wickham told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“I’ve still got a year left at Palace. I think the intention is to go back to Palace. The chairman (Steve Parish) has made that quite clear to me.

“So as far as I’m concerned from Crystal Palace’s side this is for me to get the fitness, the development and whatever happens after that is for the future to hold. We’ll see what happens.”

Despite Palace’s poor form in front of goal, Hodgson saw no reason to keep Wickham sidelined and back of the queue for the rest of the season.

Speaking after the close of the window, the Palace manager said: “The thing about Connor Wickham is that for the last 18 months, and that’s three transfer windows, in each transfer window we’ve said with all his injury problems and the fact he doesn’t get any regular football, he needs to go out and play football.

Wickham played a key role in Palace’s late equaliser against City last month (AFP via Getty Images)

“Now this is the first chance in my time here that he has had a spell of about four or five months where he has not spent most of the time on the treatment table and he has spent quite a lot of time on the training field. He’s even put himself into the frame for playing.

“But that doesn’t change the fact that what he needs is something that I am not sure I can give him. We’ve got Cenk Tosun, who we have just signed, we’ve got Christian Benteke coming back form injury, we’ve got Jordan Ayew. So we have three centre-forwards. So if I had kept him back just to keep up the numbers, just to be covered if we really are unlucky and have two or three going down, I might have given him another five or six months without getting a chance of playing.

“But the opportunity came up for him to go to a good club, a Championship club where I’m hoping he’ll not only train every day like he has done with us, but he will get into the team as well and start to do well. And hopefully when he comes back we might even see the Connor Wickham that some of you might have seen four years ago. But unfortunately in the three years I’ve been here, I’ve never seen because most of his time has been ruined by him being injured?”