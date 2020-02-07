Connor Jessup facts: 8 things you (probably) didn't know about the Locke & Key star

Netflix’s creepy new series Locke & Key will introduce viewers to the talents of Connor Jessup – but the actor has actually been performing on screen since he was 11.

Jessup plays Tyler in the supernatural series, which is based on a series of comics by Joe Hill, son of famed horror author Stephen King.

The Netflix series revolves around a family who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts following the murder of their father – only to find the house has magical keys, which they must use against a sinister creature that wants their powers.

How well do you know Connor Jessup? Here are eight things you probably didn’t know…

1. He’s Canadian

While he often plays Americans on screen, Jessup was born and raised in Toronto, Canada.

He started out acting in Canadian films and TV shows, and won critical acclaim for his roles in the independent features Blackbird and Closet Monster.

2. He’s actually 25

While he plays a high schooler in Locke & Key, Jessup is actually 25, born June 23, 1994.

3. He came out publicly last year

While he revealed he has been out to his family and friends for years, Connor Jessup came out publicly via Instagram last year.

He said he knew he was gay at the age of 13, but decided to address his sexuality because he didn’t want to be “complicit, even peripherally, in the idea that being gay is a problem to be solved or hushed.”

4. He directs as well as acts

Jessup has written and directed a number of short films, and has expressed in interviews his desire to work behind the camera as well as in front.

His shorts have premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and he has contributed films to projects for independent film bodies such as Criterion Collection and Strand Releasing.

5. And he’s a major film buff

Jessup made a short documentary about acclaimed independent Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and regularly shares his love for new independent cinema.

He recently raved about Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, saying it was made with “outrageous, overpowering skill and grace“.

Locke & Key Official Netflix Trailer

6. He’s a regular on TV

Jessup’s first major role outside of Canada was on the Stephen Spielberg-produced sci fi series Falling Skies, which he was on for five seasons.

He won acclaim for his performances on the anthology series American Crime, in which he starred alongside Felicity Huffman, Regina King and Timothy Hutton.

7. He loves his dogs

And so do we. Jessup frequently shares adorable photos of his tiny pups on his Instagram profile.

8. He’s friends with 13 Reasons Why star Miles Heizer

The two actors have sparked dating rumours by sharing images of each other hanging out – though neither have publicly confirmed whether they’re together.

The first season of Locke & Key is available to stream on Netflix now.