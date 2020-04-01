connie-nielsen-shares-her-views-on-justice-league,-snyder-cut-and-much-more-interesting-things:-read-to-know-all-details-in-this-article.

Warner Bros is soon going to release the Snyder Cut of the Justice League. ComingSoon.net got the chance to interview Queen Hippolyta herself Connie Nielsen. Connie told ComingSoon.net about a scene which was removed from the theatrical release of Justice League, but is present in the Snyder Cut.

“My absolute favorite stunt was cut from the film, and I’m having a hard time accepting that, it was so cool. I got to run up a wall and pivot in the air, and as I pivoted on my way down I speared one of the monsters. I literally did that for weeks to get that, and then they didn’t put it in. They took it out, they put it in, they took it out… It’s my great regret because I love stunts, I love being a badass in a film like that, and then sorry that the audience didn’t get to see that part of the cool Amazon fighting techniques, because they were very cool!”

Nielsen also loved to come back for her role in the movie Wonder Woman 1984. She said,“It was a little bit like a homecoming. We got to see everybody, hang out. It was very cute. All the girls got to get together and it was very cool.”

Nielsen was also asked if she would be interested to come back for her role of Detective Dani Beck. To this she responded,”Are you kidding me? NO! Because literally there are these people who are obsessive about hating her! I’m like, ‘Chill the f*ck out, people!’

There are people who are professional Dani Beck haters and I never knew even that they existed until they went on Instagram and started tagging me on there. I was like, ‘WHAT?’ There are people who hate this character I did 10 years ago while Mariska Hargitay was giving birth. They should be grateful to me, I allowed her the time to be home with her baby. (laughs) Instead some asshole is like, ‘We hate Dani Beck.’ Well f*ck you too! I cannot believe it. ‘Law & Order’ is not for sissies, let me tell you. They have a shooting schedule that is mindboggling.”