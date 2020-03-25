conjuring-3:-release-date,-plot,-cast-and-latest-updates-about-the-horror-movie

We have the Conjuring 3 as the next horror movie that is lined for the fans out there. The big screen hasn’t had a proper horror movie in the last year. The big names failed to please the audience.

In such times, the iteration of the Conjuring franchise seems appealing to the audience. Here are the updates.

Conjuring 3 Updates:

This movie is going to be nothing like the first two movies. According to Johnson McGoldrick, this movie is going to change the franchise. We are being told that it will be expanded beyond the usual “haunted house”.

This movie is titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do. Undoubtedly, we will see the return of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the Warren couple.

Plot of Conjuring 3:

We can expect this movie to follow a murder from 1981. The Conjuring 3 will show us the murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. Her demonic possession is used as a defense for the murder.

For a change, we will have the director of the first two movies James as the co-writer for the third. Furthermore, we will have the plot including Annabelle as well.

Title of the movie:

In addition to the title, we are also said that the plot will show the trial of a man for murdering someone. He suggests that the devil made him do it. Therefore, the title Conjuring: Devil made me do it.

Initially, we heard that the movie will be released in the year 2019 after its announcement in 2018. Eventually, it is said to be released on September 11th of 2020.

We have been seeing the previous movies mostly revolving around the haunted house. However, this time we can expect a different plot. As we all wait for this movie to release, we will see a different story. Unquestionably, we can’t see the new case that the Warrens are about to unveil before us. Until then, let us all wait for the best!