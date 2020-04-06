conjuring-3-is-all-set-with-another-story-and-it-is-spookier-than-ever!-have-a-look-in-this-article.

After scaring fans for quite a while now Conjuring is returning with yet another spooky story to tell and this time it is going to be scarier than ever! Let us take a look at all the details of the third chapter drying unveiled in the upcoming Conjuring movie.

Conjuring 3 Is All Set With A Brand new Real Life Story Thir Time. Here Are All The Details.

Paranormal investigators Ed Warren and Lorraine are all set with a brand new spine- chilling real-life case story. The new story will surely send chills down your spine and be sure that this time it might haunt us in our dreams!

The new upcoming story is predicated upon a person who’s trialed for homicide. Although there he is starting a completely new story stating that he might be possessed by a demon, and the murderous deeds are completed by the spirit and never him. A new image is doing the rounds. Have a look!

When Is Conjuring 3 Hitting The Big Screens?

The title of the third film might be Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It. The title somehow summarises the story of a man who claims that he’s innocent and all the actions are administered by an evil spirit. How far will the paranormal investigators will go this time to unveil.

As per the release date is concerned, the film is slated for a September release this year. However, considering the recent turn of events things are still a bit unsure at this point. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the release date might be pushed a little further. So, until the makers makes any official announcement it is still a bit unsure.