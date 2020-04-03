“conjuring-3”-is-all-set-to-release-on-this-date-with-a-whole-new-plot!!!-updates-on-cast-are-also-intact!!!

Ed Warren and Lorraine are back with a new real-life case story. After the big hit of Conjuring and Conjuring 2, Conjuring 3 is set for its production. Last time production gave a hit with The Nun (2018). Conjuring the third sequel was confirmed long back in 2017. Producer Peter Sarafan said that filming began in 2019.

Casting

We are going to see some of the similar faces in the upcoming movie as:

Patrik Wilson (Ed Warren)

Vera Farmiga (Lorraine Warren)

Sterling Jerins (Judy)

Valak (Bonnie Aaron’s)

Plot Theme

According to reports, the story is based upon a man who is trialed for murder, but there he suggested that he might be possessed by a demon, and the deeds are done by the spirit and not him.

In December 2018, in an interview, James Wan said that “It’s this guy who was on trial for committing a murder. I think it’s the first time in America’s history where the defendant used possessions as a reason, as an excuse.”

The movie has got its compete for the name which says a direct message to the viewers as “Conjuring: The devil Made Me Do It”

This title is successful in giving the idea of upcoming horror, which is based on a true story of man, which made a crime because he was controlled by an evil spirit.

This will be one of the most sensational cases of paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Story plot suggests that it might be started with the soul of a young boy, but later everything changed to more demonic powers. This is the first time in US history when an accused murderer would claim a demonic possession for his actions.

Release date

A piece of good news for the fans id that Warner Bros confirmed that Conjuring 3 is set to release on 11 September 2020. Earlier, maker Peter Sarafan, confirmed that the recording might start from June 2019. Thought the movie Maker is set to release its film on box-office yet it is assumed to be delayed because of the current situation in the world. Not only in Hollywood but all over the world, even big titles are delayed due to COVID-19, which is unfortunately sad.

According to source MCU’s Black Widow, F9 and other famous series went for long delays.