congress’s-karti-chidambaram-quizzed-by-probe-agency-in-inx-media-case

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram is questioned by the Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi:

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate at its offices in Delhi in connection with the INX Media scam case that saw his father, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, imprisoned for more than 100 days in Delhi’s Tihar Jail last year.

He has previously been quizzed on multiple instances over allegations he and his father facilitated a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media – a company founded by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea – in 2007, when Mr Chidambaram was Finance Minister.

Both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) have alleged Karti Chidambaram received Rs 10 crore in kickbacks as part of a deal valued at Rs 305 crore.The CBI registered a case in the matter on May 15, 2017 and has filed a chargesheet. The Enforcement Directorate has yet to do so.

In March 2018 Karti Chidambaram was arrested at Chennai airport minutes after his flight from London landed. CBI officials had claimed he was not cooperating with the investigation and wanted to keep him in custody and question him.

After spending 22 days in Tihar Jail, Karti Chidambaram got bail from the Delhi High Court.His arrest came after Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who founded INX media and owned it at the time, made a series of allegations linking Karti Chidambaram and his father to bribes they claimed they gave.

The couple is currently in jail over the murder of Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.

Last month P Chidambaram was also released on bail after spending 106 days in custody.

Setting aside a previous Delhi High Court verdict, the Supreme Court granted the 74-year-old politician bail on condition he desists from giving press interviews or making public comments regarding himself or any of his co-accused in the money-laundering case.

Among the first to react to the news of Mr Chidambaram being granted bail was his son. “Phew, at last after 106 days,” he tweeted with a smiley.”

“The fact is, after 106 days of pre-trial incarceration, there is not a single charge that has been framed against me,” Mr Chidambaram said on his release.