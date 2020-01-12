congressional-black-caucus-discusses-economic-mobility,-education-in-roxbury

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley launched into a discussion about economic mobility for black and brown people Saturday afternoon with a list of sobering statistics about economic inequality in her district and addressed the paradox that has vexed Boston during its current era of prosperity.

“Despite these inequities, recent reports have shown that the city of Boston is booming. It’s simply a question of for whom,’’ said Pressley.

The audience seated on the second-floor of the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Nubian Square responded in near unison.