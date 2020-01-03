“congress-spread-misinformation”:-amit-shah-on-citizenship-law

Amit Shah attacked the opposition Congress over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Jodhpur:

The citizenship law is not against the minorities and there is no question of its being withdrawn, Union minister Amit Shah reiterated today amid continuing protests against the law that has been perceived by many as “anti-Muslim”.

The BJP chief took the lead as the party started its big push to dispel misconceptions about the law across the country.

Speaking at Jodhpur, Amit Shah attacked the opposition Congress, a party the BJP has traditionally accused of minority appeasement.

