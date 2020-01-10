congress-seeks-public-opinion-for-manifesto-ahead-of-delhi-polls

The manifesto of the party should reflect the needs of people, said Shashi Tharoor. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi Congress on Friday launched a campaign to get suggestions from people for the party’s manifesto ahead of the assembly polls on February 8.

The campaign — “Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath” – was launched by party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra and others.

Shashi Tharoor said the exercise, to be carried out through social media and other means, is a two-way process.

The manifesto of the party should reflect the needs of people, he said.