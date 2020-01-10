Home NEWS Congress Seeks Public Opinion For Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Congress Seeks Public Opinion For Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Polls

The manifesto of the party should reflect the needs of people, said Shashi Tharoor. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi Congress on Friday launched a campaign to get suggestions from people for the party’s manifesto ahead of the assembly polls on February 8.

The campaign — “Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath” – was launched by party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra and others.

Shashi Tharoor said the exercise, to be carried out through social media and other means, is a two-way process.

The manifesto of the party should reflect the needs of people, he said. 

