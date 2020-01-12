congress-fact-finding-team-demands-dismissal-of-jnu-vc,-seeks-criminal-investigation-against-him

JNU campus violence













A Congress fact-finding committee, which visited JNU after last Sunday’s violence and submitted a report to the Congress President, is seeking the dismissal of the JNU Vice-Chancellor and a criminal investigation against him.

“Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should be dismissed immediately and an independent inquiry should be set up to look at all appointments made from 27/01/2016 (date of appointment) till date and all other financial and administrative decisions taken during his tenure should also be investigated,” the report said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar talks to the media.IANS

“Criminal investigation must be initiated against the Vice-Chancellor, the company that provides security service and members of the faculty who conspired with the attackers to unleash the violence,” it added.

The team also sought an independent judicial enquiry to be conducted into the events of January 5 that led to violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Police personnel deployed outside the JNU campus.IANS

The committee has recommended fixing accountability of the Delhi Police Commissioner and other police officials because of their failure to act on the emergency calls by the students and faculty members on January 5 and in light of the “overwhelming” prima facie evidence that they facilitated the criminal elements on campus.

“Immediate rollback of the fee hike as implemented by the university authorities and recognition of JNUSU as an elected body so that proper consultation can take place between the administration and the students on the fee and other issues,” the team said.

(With agency inputs.)