‘congratulations-to-those-men’:-issa-rae-sums-up-oscars-nominations-as-greta-gerwig-snubbed-for-best-director

Greta Gerwig failed to land a nomination for directing at the 2020 Academy Awards, and Issa Rae has some feelings.

The Insecure actress pretty much summed up everybody’s feelings as she congratulated ‘those men’ for getting nominated for best director at the Oscars.

Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) were all nominated for best director, as Issa and John Cho read out the nods this afternoon.

This meant that Greta Gerwig was snubbed for Little Women, as well as Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers and Lulu Wang for The Farewell, and Issa made sure to point out the inequality.

After reading the nods, the 35-year-old said: ‘Congratulations to those men.’

As she took a pause, John smiled before a laugh was heard from the audience.

Gerwig’s snub has particularly stoked anger amongst fans, due to her film Little Women being nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay, as well as gaining acting nods for Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

The 36-year-old – who was previously Oscar-nominated for Lady Bird – began trending on Twitter as people voiced their annoyance that she wasn’t included on the shortlist.

Meanwhile, the Oscars narrowly avoided the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag as Cynthia Erivo was nominated for best actress for Harriet.

However, the other acting categories failed to nominate actors of colour.

While there is criticism over the gender diversity in the best director category yet again, a record 62 women were nominated across all categories.

Meanwhile, Bong Joon-ho’s nomination has been celebrated, with Parasite becoming the first South Korean film to be nominated for best picture.

Joker is the most nominated film this year with 11 nods including best picture, best director for Todd Phillips and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, with The Irishman landing 10.

The Academy Awards take place on 9 February.





Oscar nominations 2020 list Best picture Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite Actor in a leading role Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Adam Driver – Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes Actress in a leading role Cynthia Erivo – Harriet Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan – Little Women Charlize Theron – Bombshell Renee Zellweger – Judy Actor in a supporting role Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes Al Pacino – The Irishman Joe Pesci – The Irishman Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Actress in a supporting role Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Laura Dern – Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh – Little Women Margot Robbie – Bombshell Directing Martin Scorsese – The Irishman Todd Phillips – Joker Sam Mendes – 1917 Bong Joon Ho – Parasite Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Costume design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Film editing Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Parasite Animated short film Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister Live action short film Brotherhood Nefta Football Club The Neighbours’ Window Saria A Sister Sound editing Ford v Ferrari Joker 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Sound mixing Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Original score Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Animated feature film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Toy Story 4 Cinematography The Irishman Joker The Lighthouse 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood International feature film Corpus Christi Honeyland Les Miserables Pain and Glory Parasite Makeup and hairstyling Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917 Original song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4 I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman Breakthrough Into The Unknown – Frozen Stand Up – Harriet Production design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite Visual effects Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adapted screenplay The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women The Two Popes Original screenplay Knives Out Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite

