confirmed-transfers:-every-premier-league-deal-from-the-2020-january-window

The Premier League transfer window has shut for another few months, marking a conservative outlay in January.

Less than £200million has been spent for a second consecutive year by the time the window shut at 11pm GMT, with clubs opting for loans of permanent transfers. Comparatively, over £500m was spent in the winter window by Premier League clubs in the 2017-18 season, with approximately £250m spent the season before that.

Manchester United’s £54m signing (which could rise to £68m) of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP is the most expensive purchase, representing almost 25 per cent of the total money outlaid by the English top flight.

Here is the complete list of confirmed transfers and loan deal in the Premier League…

Arsenal

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Cedric Soares

Southampton

Loan

£1m

Eddie Nketiah

Leeds (recalled)

N/A

N/A

Pablo Mari

Flamengo

Loan (option to buy)











Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Tyreece John-Jules

Lincoln City

Loan



Emile Smith-Rowe

Huddersfield

Loan



Dinos Mavropanos

Nuremberg

Loan



Deyan Iliev

Jagiellonia Bialystok

Loan



Aston Villa

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Danny Drinkwater

Chelsea

Loan



Pepe Reina

AC Milan

Loan



Mbwena Ally Samatta

Genk

Transfer

£10m









Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Andre Green

Charlton

Loan



Scott Hogan

Birmingham

Loan



Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

Derby

Loan



James Chester

Stoke City

Loan



Bournemouth

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Kyle Taylor

Forest Green Rovers (recalled)

Loan



























Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Asmir Begovic

AC Milan

Loan



Brad Smith

Cardiff

Loan



















Brighton

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Aaron Mooy

Huddersfeld

Transfer

Undisclosed

Tariq Lamptey

Chelsea

Transfer

Undisclosed

















Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Gaeten Bong

Nottingham Forest

Transfer

Undisclosed

























Burnley

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Josh Brownhill

Bristol City

Transfer

£7m

























Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Danny Drinkwater

Chelsea

End of loan



Anthony Glennan

Grimsby

Loan



Ryan Cooney

Morecambe

Loan



Christian N’Guessan

Oldham

Loan



Adam Philips

Morecambe

Loan



Nakhi Wells

Bristol City

Loan



Chelsea

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee









Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Danny Drinkwater

Aston Villa

Loan



Marc Geuhi

Swansea

Loan



Conor Gallagher

Swansea

Loan



George McEachran

SC Cambuur

Loan



Tariq Lamptey

Brighton

Transfer

Undisclosed

Crystal Palace

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Cenk Tosun

Everton

Loan



Scott Banks

Dundee United

Transfer

Undisclosed

















Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Scott Banks

Alloa Athletic

Loan



Giovanni McGregor

Dartford

Loan



Dion-Curtis Henry

Hampton & Richmond

Loan



Connor Wickham

Sheffield Wednesday

Loan



Everton

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Joao Virginia

Reading

Recalled from Loan



Jarrad Branthwaite

Carlisle

Transfer

Undisclosed

















Out

Leicester City

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Ryan Bennett

Wolves

Loan



























Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Andy King

Huddersfield

Loan



Mitchell Clark

Port Vale

Loan



















Liverpool

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Takumi Minamino

Red Bull Salzburg

Transfer

£7.25m

Joe Hardy

Brentford

Transfer

Undisclosed

















Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Herbie Kane

Hull

Loan



Rhian Brewster

Swansea

Loan



Allan Rodrigues de Souza

Atletico Minerio

Transfer

£3m









Manchester City

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

































Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Lukas Nmecha

Middlesbrough

Loan



Patrick Roberts

Middlesbrough

Loan



Angelino

RB Leipzig

Loan











Manchester United

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Bruno Fernandes

Sporting CP

Transfer

£68m

Nathan Bishop

Southend

Transfer

Undisclosed

Odion Ighalo

Shanghai Shenhua

Loan











Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Ethan Hamilton

Bolton

Loan



Marcos Rojo

Estudiantes

Loan



















Newcastle United

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Valentino Lazaro

Inter Milan

Loan



Nabil Bentaleb

Schalke

Loan



Danny Rose

Tottenham

Loan

£2m









Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Ki Sung-Yueng

Released

Mutual consent



























Norwich City

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Sam McCallum

Coventry

Transfer

Undisclosed

Ondrej Duda

Hertha Berlin

Loan



Lukas Rupp

Hoffenheim



Undisclosed









Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Philip Heise

FC Nurnberg

Loan



Akin Famewo

St Mirren

Loan



Carlton Morris

MK Dons

Loan



Sam McCallum

Coventry

Loan



Isak Thorvaldsson

Fleetwood

Loan



Sheffield United

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Sander Berge

Genk

Transfer

£22m

Richairo Zivkovic

Changchun Yatai

Loan



Jack Rodwell

Unattached

Permanent



Jack Robinson

Nottingham Forest

Transfer

Undisclosed

Panagiotis Retsos

Bayer Leverkusen

Loan



Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Richard Stearman

Huddersfield

Transfer

Free

Tyler Smith

Rochdale

Loan



David Parkhouse

Stevenage

Loan



Kean Bryan

Bolton

Loan



Marcus Dewhurst

Carlisle

Loan



Ravel Morrison

Middlesbrough

Loan



Mark Duffy

ADO Den Haag

Loan



Southampton

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham

Loan



























Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Cedric Soares

Arsenal

Loan

£2m

Maya Yoshida

Sampdoria

Loan



















Tottenham

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Gedson Fernandes

Benfica

Loan



Giovani Lo Celso

Real Betis

Loan to permanent deal

£27m

Steven Bergwijn

PSV

Transfer

£26.7m









Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan

Transfer

£17m

Jack Clarke

QPR

Loan



Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton

Loan



Cameron Carter-Vickers

Luton

Loan



Danny Rose

Newcastle

Loan

£2m

Shilow Tracey

Macclesfield

Loan



Tashun Oakley-Boothe

Stoke City

Transfer

Undisclosed

Watford

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Ignacio Pussetto

Udinese

Transfer

Undisclosed

























Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Alex Jakubiak

St Mirren

Loan



Sebastian Prodl

Released

Mutual consent



















West Ham

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Darren Randolph

Middlesbrough

Transfer

£4m

Tomas Soucek

Slavia Prague

Loan (can become permanent)

£3.8m

Jarrod Bowen

Hull City

Transfer

£22m









Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Nathan Holland

Oxford United

Loan



Conor Coventry

Lincoln City

Loan



Joe Powell

Burton Albion

Transfer

Undisclosed

Martin Samuelsen

Hull City

Transfer

Undisclosed

Wolves

In

Player

From

Deal Type

Fee

Leonardo Campana

Barcelona SC

Transfer

Undisclosed

Enzo Loiodice

Dijon

Loan



Daniel Podence

Olympiakos

Transfer

£16.9m

Luke Matheson

Rochdale

Transfer

£1m

Out

Player

To

Deal Type

Fee

Jesus Vallejo

Real Madrid

End of loan



Elliot Watt

Carlisle

Loan



Ivan Cavaleiro

Fulham

Transfer

Undisclosed

Patrick Cutrone

Fiorentina

Loan



Luke Matheson

Rochdale

Loan



Ryan Giles

Coventry

Loan



Ryan Bennett

Leicester

Loan



Dion Sanderson

Cardiff

Loan