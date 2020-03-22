CONFIRMED: Master Trailer To Release On This Date; Details Inside!

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
confirmed:-master-trailer-to-release-on-this-date;-details-inside!

bredcrumb

bredcrumb

|

Master, the upcoming Vijay starring action thriller is all set to have a grand release once the coronavirus lockdown comes to an end. Now, the sources close to the project have revealed the release date of the much-awaited Master trailer. Reportedly, the official trailer of the movie will be released on March 25, 2020.

According to the latest updates, the Master trailer will be released on March 25, Wednesday at 5 PM, through the official social media pages of the cast and crew members of the project. The team members are expected to make an official announcement on the same, once the Janata Curfew in the country is over.

Expectations are riding high on the Master trailer, especially after the release of the highly interesting album which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The trade experts suggest that the official trailer of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has all the chances to break the pre-existing records of the Tamil film industry.

Master Official Trailer To Release On This Date: Details Inside | Master Trailer Release Date Is Out

You May Also Like

best-of-mohammed-rafi-music-that-you-need-to-add-to-your-playlist-now!

Best of Mohammed Rafi Music that you need to add to your playlist now!

janta-curfew:-bachchans,-ranveer-singh-deepika-padukone,-kangana-ranaut-&-others-applaud-heroes

Janta Curfew: Bachchans, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut & Others Applaud Heroes

nene-leakes-praises-tamar-braxton’s-new-music-and-fans-love-their-friendship

NeNe Leakes Praises Tamar Braxton’s New Music And Fans Love Their Friendship

transcript-and-video-of-taylor-swift-and-kanye-west’s-phone-call-about-‘famous’-song-complicates-kim-kardashian’s-defense

Transcript And Video Of Taylor Swift And Kanye West’s Phone Call About ‘Famous’ Song Complicates Kim Kardashian’s Defense

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *