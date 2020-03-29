CONFIRMED: Kamal Haasan & Gautham Vasudev Menon To Team Up For Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2!

Kamal Haasan, the powerhouse of talent is all set to make a grand comeback to Tamil cinema after a short break, with some promising projects. Recently, it was reported that Kamal Haasan might team up with popular filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon once again, for the sequel of their 2006-released action thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. Director Gautham has finally confirmed the reports now in a recent interview given to a popular media. The filmmaker confirmed that Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 is happening indeed, to the much-excitement of the fans of the actor-director duo and cine-goers. According to Gautham Menon, the project will have an official announcement in April 2020.

