“condemn-violence-unequivocally”:-minister-s-jaishankar-on-jnu-attack

S Jaishankar condemned the mob attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

New Delhi:

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are graduates of Jawaharlal Nehru University, today condemned the mob attack on students and teachers on campus.

“Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university,” the Foreign Minister tweeted. He has an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU.

“Horrifying images from JNU – the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students,” Ms Sitharaman tweeted.

A mob with masked faces and carrying sharp weapons attacked teachers and students on JNU campus this evening.