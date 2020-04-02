Concrete truck driver accused of hitting cars, threatening to kill people is shot by deputy in Mississippi

by: Nexstar Media Wire

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Mid-South man who reportedly hit several vehicles with a concrete truck before threatening to “kill everyone” was shot by a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy.

The incident began early Thursday morning in Tunica County after the unidentified man was involved in an accident. He fled to Desoto County.

Once in the area, he allegedly hit several other vehicles and shouted, “I’m going to kill everyone,” according to police.

He was shot by a deputy with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said, and airlifted to the Regional Medical Center. He was treated, released and booked into the Shelby County Jail. He will be extradited back to Desoto County to face at least five aggravated assault charges.

The Horn Lake Police Department confirmed that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to handle the case.

