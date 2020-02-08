Concert review: Post Malone is gritty, eager and humble in Enterprise Center debut

It wasn’t so long ago Post Malone was headlining the mostly hip-hop Super Jam 2018 lineup at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre that also included 21 Savage, Remy Ma, H.E.R., SOB X RBE and DJ Luke Nasty.On his own “Runaway Tour” that came to Enterprise Center on Friday night, he’s still hanging with rappers, this time his tour mates were Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. But these days he only keeps a toe in the hip-hop pond, firmly cemented as a rock star, as one of his biggest hits is titled.Malone made a big return to St. Louis as the third stop on his tour, playing to a full house (a noticeable part of the packed nature of the crowd were parents escorting young teenagers to the proceedings). The tour supports the singer-rapper’s new album “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” The concert, which clocked in at just under 90 minutes, felt like a victory lap for the fast-rising Grammy-nominated artist, a win for those supporting the notion anyone can be a star in this day and age. Truly, they can.That’s not to say Malone doesn’t bring anything to the table. But just a different kind of pop star from what we mostly see from his male ilk, the polished pretty-boy likes of Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes and Bruno Mars. Malone is more rough-and-tumble, recklessly tatted, distinctively doughy, and not particularly rhythmic in his movement. We’re here for his anti-slickness.

On stage, he also set himself apart by eschewing much in the way of theatrics. There was the occasional explosive pyro, befitting of his nature, but the show was mostly straight-forward and streamlined compared to others. Ditching performing within a traditional stage setup, he contained himself on a long walkway that extended far out into the audience, and made that his stage. Behind him were a pair of vertical screens that reached the ceiling and projected his live image all evening.Opening with the title track from his new album followed by one of the biggest hits “Better Now,” Malone came off gritty, eager and humble. One can’t help but wonder if a part of him is still surprised he’s in this place.He wasted no time near the top of the show reminding us he’s in partnership with Bud Light, complete with a limited edition beer with his mug on the can. He made it more than obvious, delivering a live commercial. He wore a Bud Light jersey with “Posty” on the back, held up a cup emblazoned with the beer’s logo and said it was “the best (expletive) beer in the universe.” We get it. He then asked who else had a Bud Light in their hand. Malone definitely is earning his Bud Light check.After the sponsored moment, it was back to the music with “Saint Tropez,” a song he said was about living every moment to the fullest because one has no idea if it may be the last. He followed it directly with a song he said was the direct opposite, “Goodbyes,” about feeling like crap and not knowing what to do about it.

Malone introduced “Allergic” from the new album as a song showing him stepping out of his comfort zone with something more funky, and made it work. He went back to his rap roots for “Wow,” also on the new album. The pyro-heavy “Take What You Want,” recorded with rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and rapper Travis Scott, ended with a quick flash of Osbourne’s image on the screen.Asking his fans if he could play guitar, he pleaded for mercy before the acoustic ballad “Stay,” saying he often messes it up. “I hope it goes like this,” he said as the song got underway. It wasn’t exceptional, but he didn’t blow it. Swae Lee returned to the stage to join him for their “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”Malone showed special love to “White Iverson” and “Congratulations,” two songs key to putting him on the map early on.He smashed his guitar to pieces after “Rock Star.” But there’s no destroying who he has become.Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh were smart choices for support acts who seem musically linked to Malone’s now more dormant hip-hop side.

Post Malone’s set list, Enterprise Center:“Hollywood’s Bleeding”“Better Now”“Saint Tropez”“Goodbyes”“Die for Me”“Allergic”“Candy Paint”“Psycho”“Enemies”“Wow”“Paranoid”“I Fall Apart”“Over Now”“Take What You Want”“Stay”“Circles”“Go Flex”“White Iverson”“Sunflower”“Rockstar”“Congratulations”

