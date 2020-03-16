CONCERT HALLS in LA and NEW YORK Have Closed Down

Several major cities in the U.S. have begun to close concert halls to greatly help slow the coronavirus outbreak. NY Los and City Angeles were the initial dominoes to fall, with other major cities likely to follow suit in the coming days and weeks. This employs among the worst weekends at the box office in decades, as ticket sales around the world have plummeted because of the outbreak.

NY Mayor Bill de Blasio recently ordered that movie theaters, and also dance clubs and concert venues, shut their doors temporarily. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an identical order so that they can limit public gatherings. Public health officials have already been urging visitors to practice “social distancing” to greatly help keep carefully the COVID-19 virus from spreading further. However, lots of people thought we would fill bars and remain social in public areas on the weekend, which, partly, resulted in these increased measures. Concert halls have been a getaway for folks in times of crisis historically, but they may also be close-quartered activities which are a potential risk to public safety throughout a global pandemic.

Recently, AMC Theaters started doing staggered seating in every of its auditoriums, limiting theater capacities to half, with other chains following suit. Be that as it can, this weekend’s box office earned just $53.3 million in THE UNITED STATES, representing a 20-year low. The problem is a lot more dire overseas, as China, the second-largest moviegoing nation in the global world, has had most of its theaters closed down for weeks. Altogether, 32 different countries all over the world have seen a complete closure of concert halls, with partial closures in another 15.

Even before other countries started shutting down theaters, vast sums in box office have been lost, and things are likely to worsen before they progress likely. The summertime moviegoing season will be nonexistent, as much highly-anticipated releases, such as for example A Quiet Place: Part 2, Peter Rabbit 2, Mulan, THE BRAND NEW Mutants and F9 have all been delayed by months. It’s expected Marvel’s Black Widow would be the close to shift from its current May 1 date. As we reported previously, with too little movies showing, certain theaters could be forced to close their doors even without government mandates, simply for too little nothing showing.

Meanwhile, Disney, Warner Bros., Netflix and just about any other major Hollywood studio has already established to halt productions worldwide for at the very least several weeks, or even longer, that could delay other major releases planned for 2021. Disney has tried to increase streaming being an option with an increase of people home, as Frozen 2 hit Disney+ months early, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered on digital days before it had been scheduled to. We’ll make sure to keep you posted because the situation develops. Variety.