concerns-grow-over-european-tour-events-after-iran-threat-to-‘unleash-hezbollah’-across-the-gulf

Concerns are growing over the staging of European Tour’s “Desert Swing” over the next three weeks after Iran threatened to “unleash Hezbollah” across the Gulf as military tensions build.
According to NBC News, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps actually mentioned the United Arab Emirates in its ultimatum on Tuesday night in the wake of missile strikes on a US base in western Iraq.
The Abu Dhabi Golf Championship is due to take place next week, leading on to the Dubai Desert Classic and then the Saudi Arabia International.
“Iran is warning that if there is retaliation for the two waves of attacks they launched, their third wave will destroy Dubai and Haifa,” the US network reported.
“To attack more bases in Iraq. To unleash Hezbollah. To unleash shiite militias in Iraq. To attack Israel and Dubai. Making it clear it is ready for a [widespread] campaign if this escalates further with a US response.”
The Tour was confident at the start of the week that its schedule would not be affected by the conflict, with none of the top Americans who are entered having given any indication that they were considering withdrawing.
World No 1 Brooks Koepka is due to play in Abu Dhabi, alongside several US Ryder Cup colleagues.
However, Bryson DeChambeau revealed that he is “really not sure” if he will play in the $7million Rolex Series event. “No American is safe,” the world No 15 said on Tuesday, on a social media stream.
DeChambeau and his fellow PGA Tour pros have been lured to the Middle East with millions of dollars of appearance fees. The region is vital for the Tour’s ongoing prosperity and officials will be loath to cancel or even postpone. But there is a recent precedent.
In November, the Hong Kong Open was called off at the 11th hour because of protests in the semi-automonous Chinese city with the Tour citing the “safety” of the players and staff. Six weeks on, the $1m event will finally tee off on Thursday, with the Tour keen to stress that it will make no compromise in this regard.
A spokesperson for the Tour told Telegraph Sport: “The safety of our players, staff and everyone involved in all our tournaments around the world remains our top priority. The European Tour constantly monitors situations in all our host countries, taking advice from the relevant agencies where appropriate, and we will continue to do so.”