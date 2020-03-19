conan-will-air-new-episodes-shot-entirely-from-home

Now Playing

100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Next Up

Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

Yes, most of Hollywood is shutting down amidst the coronavirus pandemic as people are self-isolating and social distancing to help slow the spread of the disease. However, some productions are getting creative in their efforts to overcome work-from-home obstacles. While other late-night hosts like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have filmed at-home monologues and bits for their interrupted shows, Conan O’Brien will be serving up full episodes of Conan beginning Monday, March 30. The comedian will also be at home, like his late-night pals, but using an iPhone, he’ll still fill a half-hour with comedy bits and celebrity interviews done via video chat, TV Guide has learned. His production team will cut the videos together from their own homes.

“The quality of my work will not go down, because technically that’s not possible,” said O’Brien in a statement. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!The goal is to provide work for the show’s production team and provide a distraction for fans at home.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction,” said Conan executive producer Jeff Ross, also in a statement. Conan was on a previously scheduled hiatus starting March 16, but will return for these special episodes. Conan airs Monday through Thursday at 11/10c on TBS. Conan O’BrienPhoto: Don Arnold, WireImage