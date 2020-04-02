Conan O’Brien Remembers Adam Schlesinger With ‘Better Days’ Performance On ‘Late Night’

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
conan-o’brien-remembers-adam-schlesinger-with-‘better-days’-performance-on-‘late-night’

A day after Adam Schlesinger’s death at age 52 from coronavirus complications, Conan O’Brien has weighed in with a Fountains of Wayne video performance culled from his Late Night archives.
Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner, is best known for his Stacy’s Mom, a hit he cowrote that reached No. 21 on the Billboard charts. He also was Oscar nominated for the title track to the Tom Hanks film, That Thing You Do, and contributed music to other film and television projects.
The Late Night performance by Schlesinger and band took place shortly after the 9-11 attacks. The New Jersey band performed a cover of Better Things by The Kinks.

Watch the video above.

You May Also Like

coronavirus-hit-zaandam-cruise-ship-finally-docks-in-florida

🔥Coronavirus-hit Zaandam cruise ship finally docks in Florida🔥

police-apologise-for-&apos;incorrect&apos;-charge-that-led-to-woman-receiving-660-coronavirus-lockdown-fine

🔥Police apologise for 'incorrect' charge that led to woman receiving £660 coronavirus lockdown fine🔥

‘robbed’:-abrupt-end-to-high-school-senior-year

‘Robbed’: Abrupt end to high school senior year

covid-19-threatens-hospital-workers’-mental-health

COVID-19 threatens hospital workers’ mental health

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *