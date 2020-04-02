conan-o’brien-remembers-adam-schlesinger-with-‘better-days’-performance-on-‘late-night’

A day after Adam Schlesinger’s death at age 52 from coronavirus complications, Conan O’Brien has weighed in with a Fountains of Wayne video performance culled from his Late Night archives.

Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner, is best known for his Stacy’s Mom, a hit he cowrote that reached No. 21 on the Billboard charts. He also was Oscar nominated for the title track to the Tom Hanks film, That Thing You Do, and contributed music to other film and television projects.

The Late Night performance by Schlesinger and band took place shortly after the 9-11 attacks. The New Jersey band performed a cover of Better Things by The Kinks.

Watch the video above.