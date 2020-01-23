con-artist-‘shaved-her-head-and-faked-cancer-to-steal-$55,000-from-friends’

An Australian woman accused of faking a terminal cancer diagnosis to rake in donations worth $55,000 (£28,760) has been accused of fraud.

Lucy Victoria Wieland, who is alleged to have shaved her head, claimed she had terminal ovarian cancer and launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for treatment.

The 28-year-old is accused of scamming ‘kind-hearted’ loved ones and residents in Townsville, Queensland, and was charged with fraud in October, 2018.

Wieland was arrested after a member of the public sent a tip to the police, leading to a fraud probe. The fundraising page was later shut down.

But she is now facing fresh allegations that she defrauded her ex-boyfriend Bradley James Congerton, who was her full-time carer.

It is understood she has been charged with fraud and possession of restricted drugs and forgery, reported the Townsville Bulletin.

Wieland was set to appear at Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday but it is believed she did not show up.

It was heard that she had since moved to Gladstone and her absence was excused.

The allegations span from the end of May to mid-October, 2018, and Mr Congerton is understood to have ended the relationship when he learned of the offences.

According to the news site, police found packets of tablets called Letrozole, which is used to treat breast cancer, at Wieland’s home.

It is believed her defence argues the drugs were used as an antibacterial treatment for a urinary tract infection.

Others allegations also relate to letters she allegedly forged from her doctor between August and November, 2018.

During that time period, in September, she also allegedly defrauded barber Kristopher Alan Keefe-Jackson.

Wieland is expected to appear in court on January 29.