company-with-disabled-workforce-urges-other-businesses-to-‘steal-their-staff’

A company with a largely disabled workforce is fighting employment discrimination by encouraging other businesses to poach their talented staff.

About 100 staff members at Clarity & Co. – 80% – have a disability or long-term health condition, with many claiming they’ve been rejected by employers who ‘couldn’t cope’ with their disabilities.

Government figures from 2017 showed there were one million people with disabilities in the UK who wanted to and were able to work but were not employed.

But Clarity – whose eco-friendly BECO bath and beauty products are found in stores including John Lewis and Selfridges – say they are ‘living proof that disability is never or should never be an obstacle to achieving commercial success’.

Their Steal Our Staff campaign, which sees BECO incorporate staff member’s CVs on their product labels, is intended to help close the UK’s disability employment gap.

BECO team leader Michael O’Brien, 60, was born with severe sight loss and thought his ‘life had collapsed’ when he lost sight completely in his left eye at age 17.

After going through rehabilitation, he secured a job in local authority – but thought he’d never work again when he was made redundant from this role five years ago.

Michael, who could lose his eyesight completely at any time, battled depression when he lost his job, but credits Clarity with ‘turning his life around’ when they hired him in 2014.

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘I was devastated when my sight went. They operated twice and it wasn’t successful.

‘They said “sorry Mr O’Brien, that’s it”. I said “what?” They said, “that’s it”. I thought my life had collapsed.’

‘I try not to think about the fact that my sight could go anytime but obviously, without feeling sorry for myself, you could wake up one morning and not see and that’s daunting.’

He continued: ‘After 35 and a half years, I got made redundant and that was very daunting due to my age and my disability, I didn’t think I’d be employed again.

‘So I was in a bad place, depression set it. I wouldn’t go out, talk to anybody, do anything.’

‘But then Clarity came along and took me onboard and they turned my life around. I’m very passionate about the organisation, what they’ve done for me to support, all they’ve given me.’

Trudy Frederick, 54, who has learning disabilities, says no one would hire her when she left college ‘because of my disability’, but also found her new home on the Clarity factory floor in 1988.

She said: ‘Other employers said “no” because of my disability. They couldn’t cope with me being disabled but I don’t find it a problem here. We embrace it.’

Speaking of why people with disabilities often find it hard to secure employment, Andy Zneimer, 56, who works in communications at Clarity, said: ‘It’s a very complex issue as to why other employers find it difficult to take a chance – what they view as a chance – on people with disabilities.

‘But we are living proof that disability is never – or should never be – an obstacle to achieving commercial success. That’s really the great strength of what we’re showing to other businesses.

‘Our Steal Our Staff campaign is all about raising awareness among other employers in Britain today, in particular that disabled people should be seen in exactly the way as everybody else.’