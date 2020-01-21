Company launches daring effort to retrieve Titanic relics — but US, U.K. not on board

January 21, 2020 | 12: 48am

A Wall lamp with other artifacts is on display at the “Titanic the Artifact Exhibition” Getty Images

A Georgia-based company is on a mission to save precious artifacts from the wreck of the Titanic — but the US and British governments aren’t on board with the plan, according to a report.

RMS Titanic Inc. has unveiled a daring scheme to extract relics from inside the shipwreck by using underwater robots to remove a section of the deckhouse roof, The Telegraph reported.

“The ship is deteriorating and if we don’t take action now, we’ll be too late,” said Bretton Hunchak, president of RMS Titanic.

The firm on Monday filed a notice of intent in Virginia federal court to retrieve hundreds of Titanic items.

Activists and descendants of the more than 1,500 people who died when the passenger liner sank in the North Atlantic on its maiden voyage from England to New York in April 1912 argue that the underwater mass grave should be left alone — and the British and US governments seem to agree.

British Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani on Tuesday announced a “historic treaty” with the US that makes both countries responsible for granting permits to those wishing to visit the wreck and remove artifacts.

“This momentous agreement with the United States to preserve the wreck means it will be treated with the sensitivity and respect owed to the final resting place of more than 1,500 lives,” Ghani said.

RMS Titanic, a subsidiary of Premier Exhibitions, became the ship’s official “salvor-in-possession” in 1993, making it the only entity allowed to collect artifacts from the wreck.

Until now, the 5,500 objects salvaged by the company came from a debris field surrounding the wreck about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. It also removed a 17-ton section of the hull.

Hunchak said it’s important to save precious items for future generations before they are lost forever.

“Of course, we recognize and respect the tragedy of what happened,” he told The Telegraph. “But the hard truth is that we need to share what we can see with the rest of the world.”

Among the artifacts the company wants to retrieve is the wireless radio system by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Guglielmo Marconi that the crew of the Titanic used to call for help.

“The Marconi wireless can teach us so much about the last moments of the Titanic and the heroes who died that night,” Hunchak said.

If the mission is successful, the Marconi would be conserved and put on display at the Luxor casino in Las Vegas before being put on a worldwide publicity tour.

Under the terms of the company’s official steward status, it must get permission from a judge before every expedition.

It’s unclear if or how the US-British pact will affect Monday’s court request.

Sources at RMS Titanic told The Telegraph that the firm intends to “entirely ignore” the British-led agreement because it only needs to answer to US courts.