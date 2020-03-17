community-to-stream-on-both-netflix-and-hulu

Now Playing

Dan Harmon’s cult comedy Community is heading to Netflix starting April 1. Sony Pictures TV signed a multi-year, non-exclusive global deal with the streaming service, meaning the show might be licensed to other platforms in the future, Variety reports. In addition to this new deal with Netflix, Sony also extended its license with Hulu, which was previously the exclusive streamer for Community in the U.S. The series will be available to stream on both platforms.Community starred Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase as a mismatched study group at a community college. Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash also starred as equally eccentric staff members at the school. The series was famous for its meta humor, often parodying TV and film tropes; its form-breaking episodes, such as “Remedial Chaos Theory” and “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”; and for generally being very, very weird. Community ran on NBC for its first five seasons, including the fourth Harmon-less season after the creator was fired, before Yahoo! picked up the series for its sixth and final season.

While Community ultimately did fall one film short of fulfilling its “six seasons and a movie” mantra, the show’s 110 episodes are more than enough for quite a satisfying binge.Community is available to stream on Hulu now and will hit Netflix on April 1.

Photo: Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images