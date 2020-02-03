community-service-for-beauticians-who-assaulted-tube-mother-in-row-over-seat

Two beauty therapists who assaulted a mother in an “explosion of violence” in a row over a seat on the Tube must carry out community service.

Renata Regin, 50, and daughter Sophia Elsden, 25, set upon the woman on the Jubilee Line service from London Bridge as she travelled with her family.

The 35-year-old victim’s head was bashed against a metal handrail by Elsden, while Regin also assaulted the woman’s nine-year-old daughter by grabbing hold of her hair.

At Westminster magistrates’ court on Friday, District Judge Samuel Goozee told the attackers: “People should be able to use public transport without being assaulted.”

He called the outburst of violence “disgusting” and said it was only their lack of previous crimes that stopped him imposing prison sentences.

The incident happened on October 13, 2018 after the victim’s five-year-old daughter sat down on a spare seat on the Tube just before Regin could take it.

Regin then took exception to the older daughter swinging her legs near her bag and shouted verbal abuse.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect her children, told the court she was then assaulted by both women.

Her family has also avoided public transport since the attacks. “Both girls are scared to sleep alone and scream at night”, she said.

Both Regin, who lives in Docklands and Elsden, of Torquay, denied assault but were convicted. Regin was also found guilty of assaulting the nine-year-old girl.

Regin was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service, pay £50 in compensation to the mother and £100 to the daughter.

Elsden must complete 200 hours of community service and pay £100 compensation to the mother. Both will also have to pay £250 each in prosecution costs.