common-pantry-handing-out-food-and-gift-cards

by: Tom Barnas

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 09: 01 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 09: 01 AM CDT

To make donations, visit www.commonpantry.org

Common Pantry staff, volunteers, board and supporters have been actively working to ensure our clients still have access to healthy food options during this crisis.

However, at the same time they have been out asking for a little more help from supporters, they are saddened to see the pain being felt by local restaurant owners and staff.

As such, they came up with an idea that will be able to use the extra funds they have raised to help both our clients and local restaurants.

Starting with Wednesday distribution, in addition to their food allotment, each client will receive a $15 gift card to one of the following restaurants selected from each of our 4 chambers of commerce:

North Center – Tuscan Hen Market

Roscoe Village – Kitsch’n on Roscoe

Ravenswood – Spoken Café

Lincoln Square – Luella’s Southern Kitchen