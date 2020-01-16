Home NEWS “Common Courtesy Demanded…”: Upset Kerala Governor On State’s CAA Move

“Common Courtesy Demanded…”: Upset Kerala Governor On State’s CAA Move

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed the state government today. (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government today for challenging the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA before the Supreme Court. “Common courtesy demanded that prior permission (should have been) taken from me,” he said this morning.

Amid widespread protests against the citzenship law, Kerala government had moved the top court against the new citizenship law, becoming the first state to do so.

