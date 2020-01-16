'Common Courtesy Demanded...': Upset Kerala Governor On State's CAA Move

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed the state government today. (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government today for challenging the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA before the Supreme Court. “Common courtesy demanded that prior permission (should have been) taken from me,” he said this morning.

Amid widespread protests against the citizenship law, Kerala government had moved the top court on Tuesday, becoming the first state to do so.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan today suggested that the move was a breach of protocol. “I’m not saying that what they did is wrong. They may have every right to approach the Supreme Court,” he said.

“But the common courtesy demanded that prior permission be taken from me… at least I should have been kept in the loop,” he added.

Mr Khan also suggested that he will “check if the state can do this without permission from the governor”. “The constitutional head of the state is getting to know about this through newspapers that the state government is challenging a law passed by the parliament,” he said.