commerce-secretary-wilbur-ross’-plane-makes-emergency-landing

January 14, 2020 | 8: 13am

A military aircraft flying Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to Guatemala was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when its landing gear failed to retract, according to a report.

The plane dumped fuel while circling before landing about 40 minutes after it had taken off, according to NBC News.

Ross got on another plane and took off for Guatemala, where he is leading the American delegation to incoming President Alejandro Giammattei Falla’s inauguration Tuesday.