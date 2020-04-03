🔥Comment: Nationwide U-turn shows challenger banks will struggle to win in business banking🔥

The government’s efforts to get more challenger banks to lend to businesses seem from a nostalgic, bygone era. Like Brexit or Harry and Megs quitting the Royals.

Now, it’s clear that only the Treasury, and our biggest financial institutions, have the firepower to get businesses the credit they need to survive the covid recession.

Like so many aspects of life, the crisis has exposed the weakness in the argument that new, small banks will ever break the Big Banks’ stranglehold.

The government-authorised Banking Competition Remedies organisation shipped hundreds of millions of pounds out to challengers from RBS’s bailed-out coffers to boost the challengers’ efforts. But £100 million of it has been sent back, first from Metro Bank and now Nationwide. Britain’s biggest building society has decided business banking simply isn’t worth the candle .

Not only are many businesses now plunging into a financial strife that makes them effectively unbankable, but with Bank of England interest rates at 0.1%, challengers just can’t make the numbers add up.

As with bars and restaurants, retailers and hotels, only the biggest banks will survive the coming storm.

Nationwide was planning to launch deposit accounts for companies which would give it cheap money to lend out to its other customers. But when base rates are so low, at the kind of small scale Nationwide was looking at, that money becomes worthless. The cost of providing a decent service to its new corporate customers would probably mean it even made a loss.

Big banks, with their millions of zero interest current accounts, at least have that cushion of free money to deploy and can make a turn on the interest it charges business borrowers.

Challengers have never been so challenged.