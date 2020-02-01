Comment: If Brexit hurts the City there won't be much levelling up

Few in the City will be waving their union flags at 11pm tonight. But neither will they be sobbing into their hankies. Brexit may be a backward step, but they’ll get through it. They always do.

It would be helpful if the government could negotiate a decent trade agreement, but it doesn’t seem overly bothered, preferring a “bare bones” deal, whatever that may mean.

One thing we do know is that the current regime of passporting, where financial products made here can be seamlessly delivered across the EU, ends in December.

Instead, we hope for “equivalence”, where the EU allows our products if we have the same regulations as they do. But given that Brexiteers want to diverge from EU rules to give us a competitive advantage, it’s hard to see how this will wash.

Besides, the EU can abolish equivalence at any time with 30 days’ notice. So much for the certainty promised from “getting Brexit done.”

So, how will City firms steer a way through this mess?

More trade outside the EU is possible but it does plenty already. The main response will be a steady migration of UK staff to the EU.

It won’t happen on Monday, but over the next decade, more of our best and brightest will move.

As one US bank CEO says, when EU regulators suggest he base more business in Frankfurt, he’s hardly going to protest. You pick your fights carefully in this game.

Membership of the EU made London Europe’s top financial centre by a mile.

It’s been an extraordinary boon for Britain, bringing financial services to the position now where they generate 7% of our GDP and pay £29 billion of tax a year. I can’t see how that level of contribution can continue.

City workers are the elite. They’re highly educated, mobile.

They’ll be fine.

But harm the banks, and it’s those in the regions hoping to be “levelled up” who will suffer. That’s not something to celebrate tonight.

