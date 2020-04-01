🔥Comment: Bash the banks, but we will need them later🔥

Commiserating with banks and bankers is a bit like expressing sympathy with the devil at the best of times, and these are very far from that.

Long before the financial crisis they at least partly caused big banks were always a target too big to miss for politicians looking to score easy points.

Presently they are getting it in the neck for a) not lending fast enough to troubled firms b) reining in credit card limits c) asking firms to show credit worthiness before they get a loan d) killing Roger Rabbit.

Banks are unloved generally because they are so unlovable. As the joke goes, you might as well start off hating your bank, since this will save you time later.

Allowing for all that, it is possible to see that they are in somewhat of a tricky spot just now.

It is worth asking exactly what we want from them.

Do we want them to spray loans around willy-nilly? To in effect leave money on street corners for passers-by to pick up, and forget the impact this has on their balance sheets? Perhaps the answer is yes.

But if we don’t want to bail the banks out again, then it has to be no. They have to be able to decide that firms which weren’t viable before the coronavirus crisis are hardly likely to be in better shape now.

In the days when he was still considered a guru post the credit crunch, Neil Woodford said banks were simply “uninvestable”. It was impossible to know where their assets ended and their liabilities began.

Unless we want to go back to that, banks should surely be allowed some discretion of where they chuck cash. Which might allow them to keep paying a dividend if they think that they can.

Political pressure to pull all the circuit breakers in bank lending is understandable. But as one banker notes: “You don’t cure an economic crisis by creating a financial crisis.”

When we come through this, we will need banks to kick start the economy, something they will find harder to do if their balance sheets are crippled with bad loans.

The assumption is that once the pandemic passes, the economy bounces back. But nobody has ever put the entire economy into a coma before, so nobody knows what happens when you wake it up.

The idea that we go back to “normal” is a guess, wishful thinking perhaps.

Banks have been given unprecedented backing from the authorities to release cash into the economy, but it isn’t as straightforward as all that.

The government has left the impression that banks merely have to turn the taps on to release a reservoir of money.

One City banker says: “The government is providing some of the water, and said there’d be a tap. But it didn’t have a tap. It asked us to set one up.”

It is only a few days since Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled his support package for individuals and businesses – it just feels like it was ages ago.

The same banker says: “I am not exaggerating when I tell you we took calls from MPs within hours of Sunak sitting down asking why businesses in their constituencies were not already getting the loans Rishi said we would provide.”

The banks, they insist, had no forewarning that this announcement was coming. And the people they need to enact systems and push buttons have been sent home, particularly including those who work in an Indian call centre.

Perhaps, in the new spirit of tolerance we are mostly embracing, we might show the City a bit of patience.

It will get there. It is just going to take a minute.

In the meantime, well, bash the banks if it makes you feel better. They do owe us from last time, without doubt.