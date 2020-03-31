COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Chucks Arrive in Spring’s Go-to Color

Brand: COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse

Model: Chuck 70

Key Features: COMME des GARÇONS PLAY’s Spring 2020 Chucks come in high-tops and low-tops, each offered in green, blue, and pink colorways. The sneakers feature the familiar canvas upper construction and the CDG PLAY heart on the side. Each pair incorporates a white midsole and toe bumper, as well as white laces.

Release Date: April 2

Price: $150

Buy: Dover Street Market and select COMME des GARÇONS stores globally

Editor’s Notes: COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse continue to dish out new iterations of the Chuck 70, as we see three new colorways arriving for Spring 2020. Optioned in both high-top and low-top form, the Chucks are offered in blue and pink, as well as spring’s go-to color of neon green.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

