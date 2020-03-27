comedy-special-‘laughs-on-lockdown’-brings-quarantined-humor-to-ig-live

Aida Rodriguez and Gary G. Thang Johnson will be performing on Instagram Live for “Laughs on Lockdown” on AMC’s digital streaming channel Urban Movie Channel (UMC). (Photo: Getty Images)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force everyone to practice social distancing amid countless closures and self-isolation at home, many entertainers and creatives have had to tap into the digital space more than ever.

From Instagram Live seminars, online concerts, and even an explosion of TikTok challenges – people all over the world are figuring out ways to keep their relationships and social life alive.

As we adjust to this new norm, in-person social gatherings have quickly turned virtual thanks to technology and social media.

As #QuarantineAndChill continues through the week, AMC’s digital streaming channel Urban Movie Channel (UMC) will be lightening moods as they host their virtual comedy special “Laughs on Lockdown” on their Instagram Live Friday (March 27) starting at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

“As the recent coronavirus pandemic has forced audiences nationwide to remain indoors and confined to their homes, the need to evolve and determine new ways to provide entertainment that’s easily viewable and affordable is evident now more than ever,” UMC’s Chief Content Officer, Brett Dismuke said in a statement to theGrio.

“In these challenging times, our hope is that this special Instagram live event will uplift spirits and provide the laughter that many of us could use right now.”

The first comedy act will feature comedienne Aida Rodriguez of Last Comic Standing and Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready on Netflix, following with comedian Gary G. Thang Johnson of Disaster Movie and Moneyball, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Some celebrities who have also tapped into their Instagram Live and IGTV to bring people all over the world together include: DJ D-Nice, John Legend, Debbie Allen, Cardi B, Timbaland and more.

UMC is the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television from AMC Networks. UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week.

To tune into “Laughs on Lockdown” make sure to follow @WatchUMC on Instagram.