🔥Comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78🔥

Comedian Eddie Large has died, his agent has confirmed.

The Little And Large star, 78, was best known for his partnership with Syd Little.

His family said he had coronavirus and his son, Ryan McGinnis, posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.”

His agent Peter Mansfield confirmed his death.

Reporting by Press Association.

