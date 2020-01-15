comedian-brad-williams-apologises-for-joking-about-raping-woman-and-denies-assault-ever-happened

Comedian Brad Williams has issued an apology after a joke he made about allegedly raping a woman resurfaced.

A day after the birth of his first daughter, the stand-up star – who appears on Netflix’s The Degenerates – shared a statement to Twitter, in which he addressed a clip from the 2014 podcast Getting Doug With High, which began to do the rounds online late last year.

In the clip, Brad claimed that he had sex with a woman, who believed she was having sex with his friend Carlos Mencia, after blagging her way onto their tour bus.

Warning – content regarding rape and strong language

Williams said: ‘So Mencia’s married, he’s not gonna do anything, so he turned off all the lights and sent me in and [I] started hooking up with the girl.

‘It went for a good 15 minutes before she realised that, huh, Mencia is tiny but he shouldn’t have stubby arms like that and then finally she realised she was having sex with me.’

Another comedian, Eddie Ifft, said to Williams: I feel like that’s like a rape story.’

Williams said: ‘In a technical sense’, before Ifft laughed: ‘I think technically it is. I hope this was over seven years ago.’

Brad joked: ‘The statute of limitations is good.’

As the clip began to circulate, people demanded that Netflix remove his The Degenerates episode from the streaming service, while others criticised the vile joke.

I owe you all an apology pic.twitter.com/IT7PnMzVPQ — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) January 15, 2020

One person tweeted: ‘There is nothing FING funny about rape no matter who the victim is or the perpetrators. Comedians Brad Williams & Carlos Mencia – the guy who arranged this assault – are an absolute disgrace and they need to blacklisted from the entertainment industry.’

Another wrote: ‘This is so many levels of fed-up. The story, sure, but also the laughter from the other men, and the confusion from the man telling the story that he’d even committed a crime. For women this isn’t one single degree of funny, it’s HORRIFYING.’

However, Brad has now shared an apology letter, while denying the assault in the story ever took place.

The 36-year-old wrote: ‘A question was asked of me to describe a crazy story that happened on the road. I didn’t have any crazy stories, but I didn’t want to say “no”, so I made up a story on the spot to try and be entertaining.

‘Unfortunately the story was not funny at all and made light of an incredibly serious topic. I understand that people were offended, and rightfully so, by me joking about such material and I want to take this opportunity to let you know that I regret what I said and apologise for the content of the story.

‘But I want to emphasise that it was just a story I made up. It was an unfunny, horrible fabrication and the actions described in the story NEVER happened.’

The comic continued: ‘Regardless, the topics that I made light of are extremely serious and I want everyone to know that I fully support the #MeToo movement. My “joke” contributed to rape culture. For that I am embarrassed and ashamed. I’m embarrassed that my wanting to have a story and to make my friends laugh wound up going down that dark of a road.

‘It’s not who I am, and I’ll do everything in my power to never be a part of that again. I need to do better, and I will. I would prefer to live in a world where true victims can come forward without fear of retaliation or retribution.’





Many commended Williams for his apology, but others claimed he shouldn’t have to apologise at all.

Comedian Matt Rife replied: ‘Noooooo dont apologize! It’s a joke about a fictional story that never even happened! You dint need to apologize for your imagination. Anyone offended has imagined just as bad if not worse at some point in their life [sic].’

And one fan responded: ‘If you have to apologize because of a made up story then the people who are offended are snowflakes and need to chill out.’

The day before Brad issued his statement, he welcomed a baby girl, Elway, with wife Jasmine Gong.

He wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of Elway: ‘And then…life mattered. Elway Williams is here!

‘Mom and Baby are both doing great. We are already so proud.’

