college-graduate-melissa-gonzalez-fatally-shot-while-driving-with-boyfriend

January 5, 2020 | 10: 50pm

A recent college graduate and aspiring lawyer was killed by a stray bullet while driving down a Florida highway with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Melissa Gonzalez, 22, was traveling on Interstate 95 in Miami at around 8: 30 p.m. on Friday when she was suddenly struck in the head by a bullet, according to CBS4 News.

Her boyfriend, 26-year-old Julian Veliz, told cops he heard gunshots coming from a dark colored-car and noticed Gonzalez had been hit.

In a panic, he jumped out of his Chevy Sedan, ran to the shoulder and called for help.

Gonzalez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she died.

She would have turned 23 years old later this month, according to NBC6.

“Someone unjustly took away her life and shot her,” her distraught mom, Sheila Nunez, told CBS4. “At this moment, I don’t know why.”

The recent graduate of Florida International University was working toward her dream of becoming an attorney, her mom said.

“I brought her from Cuba when she was 4 years old and everything that I did, I did it for her,” Nunez said.

Gonzalez’s family is working on getting her father a humanitarian visa so he can come to the US from Cuba and attend her funeral.

Investigators were on the hunt for the shooter Sunday night.