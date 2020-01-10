coldplay-say-they-have-“no-aspirations-left”-and-view-their-music-as-“a-service”

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin says that his band have achieved all of their aims, and that they now view themselves simply as “a service.”

The band released their eighth studio album ‘Everyday Life’ last November and headlined Glastonbury for a record fourth time in 2016, the same year they performed the prestigious Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Speaking to Q Magazine, Martin said that after the band’s last tour “it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to that place, we’ve got to that job description, now what are we going to do with it?”

He went on to say that “nothing is left in terms of career aspirations,” and that “our job is to translate the songs that we receive and get out there and be of use to people if they want it.”

“We’ve got to be a service, like a TV station. Or a tap,” he added.

Earlier this week, Coldplay announced an intimate live show in L.A. that could go down as fans’ last chance to see the band for a long time.

Having launched ‘Everyday Life’ with two shows in Jordan along with a special gig in London’s Natural History Museum, Chris Martin then vowed that the band would only be playing “about three or four gigs” to support the record, with the band moving to play live “differently” for environmental reasons.