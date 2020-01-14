cold-feet-viewers-in-‘tears’-over-jenny’s-emotional-mirror-scene

ITV drama Cold Feet returned for its ninth series last night and one particular scene left viewers in tears.

Jenny – played by Fay Ripley – is going through treatment after her breast cancer diagnosis at the end of last series, and was living with the fall-out from her chemotherapy.

And it wasn’t long that her performance in one scene caused fans to take to social media in their droves.

Jenny sat at her vanity table (Credit: ITV)

Read more: EastEnders’ Lucy Speed joins season four of crime drama Unforgotten as production begins

The opening episode saw the gang throw a surprise party for Jenny after she returned from one visit to the hospital.

Afterwards, she sat at her vanity table in her bedroom looking into a mirror.

Viewers were in tears when she took off her wig (Credit: ITV)

She then proceeded to take off her wig, revealing her thinned hair.

And that’s when viewers took to Twitter to express not only their emotion at the scene, but also prise Fay’s performance.

#ColdFeet

Just burst into tears at that beautiful mirror scene. Very powerful. — Kate | Stan Tony Clay (@katiephipps) January 14, 2020

Read more: Vera writer Ann Cleeves delights fans as she reveals new novel is set to drop in September

One emotional viewer said: “Just burst into tears at that beautiful mirror scene.

“Very powerful.”

Fay Ripley is delivering a tour de force here.

Another viewer wrote: “Fay Ripley is delivering a tour de force here.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.